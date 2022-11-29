Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 36.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.79. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

