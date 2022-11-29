Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 36.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Desktop Metal Price Performance
Desktop Metal Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Desktop Metal (DM)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.