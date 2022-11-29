ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $28.80. 20,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 28,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.74% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

