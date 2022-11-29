Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the October 31st total of 724,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,806,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc accounts for approximately 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

RYCEY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,257. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

