Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 174,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,710,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Hillenbrand as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

HI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,026. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

