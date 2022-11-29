Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 189,878 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 189,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,301.4% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 72,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 69,455 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $903,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.15. 1,041,549 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

