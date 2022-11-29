Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $5.98 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.42. 334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,248. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $152.65.

