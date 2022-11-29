Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $117.26 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 258,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,263,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,951. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

