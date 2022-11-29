Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $2.55 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 916 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,801 shares valued at $20,043,004. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 475,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,912,550. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

