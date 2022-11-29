Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.82. 8,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,019. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $693.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Cowen decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

