Royal Bank of Canada Trims Green Impact Partners (OTC:GIPIF) Target Price to C$12.00

Green Impact Partners (OTC:GIPIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Green Impact Partners Stock Performance

GIPIF opened at $3.20 on Friday. Green Impact Partners has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.