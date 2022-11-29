Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

NYSE:RCL traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $59.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,349. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $90.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $294,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $794,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

