R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.00

Shares of R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.78), with a volume of 78283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.77).

R&Q Insurance Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1,042.17, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.39. The company has a market cap of £245.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joanne Patricia Fox bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($25,122.62).

R&Q Insurance Company Profile

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

