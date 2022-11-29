RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17,011.21 or 1.00029085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $57.67 million and $51,132.06 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,006.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00462645 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00119874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00824774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00671230 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00250330 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,390 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,389.93005162 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,495.85927745 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $392,848.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

