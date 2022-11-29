RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,343,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RushNet Price Performance
Shares of RSHN traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. 2,245,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,658,664. RushNet has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.
RushNet Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RushNet (RSHN)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.