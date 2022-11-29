RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,343,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RushNet Price Performance

Shares of RSHN traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. 2,245,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,658,664. RushNet has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.

RushNet Company Profile

RushNet, Inc provides beverage products in the United States and Canada. It offers cane-sugar sweetened and natural soda beverages under the Ginseng Rush, Ginseng Rush XXX, and Rush Herbal Cola trademarks. The company also offers electrolyte water under the e-Water trademark. RushNet sells its products through distributors and online.

