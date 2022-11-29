Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.52. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.27. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

