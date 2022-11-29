Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Hits $6.73

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $6.73 or 0.00040890 BTC on popular exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $14.30 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Santos FC Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,168.98 or 0.07098799 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00497173 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.78 or 0.30240444 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Santos FC Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santos FC Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.