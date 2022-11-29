Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 241,611 shares.The stock last traded at $17.11 and had previously closed at $16.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Sasol Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Sasol Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.8716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sasol by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 37,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 700.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

