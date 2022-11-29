SaverOne 2014 Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SVRE)

SaverOne 2014’s (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 30th. SaverOne 2014 had issued 2,941,918 shares in its initial public offering on June 3rd. The total size of the offering was $12,150,121 based on an initial share price of $4.13. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SaverOne 2014 Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SVRE opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. SaverOne 2014 has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SaverOne 2014

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SaverOne 2014 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.43% of SaverOne 2014 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

