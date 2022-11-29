Scarborough Advisors LLC Sells 27,814 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,814 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $178,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 365,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 76,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. 9,011,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

