Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,443,456 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,988,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,327,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 127.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 74,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 72,083 shares during the last quarter.

SLY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.33. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,978. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.72. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $101.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

