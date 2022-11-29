Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 784,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,283,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 168,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $362.47. 72,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,280. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

