Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €74.50 ($76.80) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of SBOEF remained flat at $46.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.04.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment and Oilfield Equipment segment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises of the manufacture and repair of components made of stainless steel.

