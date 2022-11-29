Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $116,576.31

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $116,576.31 and $50.17 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded up 220.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,050 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00799611 USD and is up 48.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $197.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

