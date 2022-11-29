Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 36,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.48. 602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,648. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

