Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SCHX opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.