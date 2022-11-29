Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $963,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,757,000 after purchasing an additional 100,638 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 73,285 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS stock remained flat at $70.70 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,283. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $81.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37.

