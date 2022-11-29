Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 729,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 4.2% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 203.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,418,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 414,023 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 476,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 45,785 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,081. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

