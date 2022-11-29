Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after buying an additional 2,806,647 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,513,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.14. 1,254,925 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

