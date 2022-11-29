Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 630 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after buying an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 887,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson Dividend Announcement

MCK stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,816. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $215.27 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

