Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,516,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

