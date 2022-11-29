Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,744 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.9% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 29,832 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 915,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. 2,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $30.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.