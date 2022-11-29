Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 1.0% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,080,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,954,000 after buying an additional 123,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.60. 93,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,108. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.