Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.33. 135,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,467. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21. The company has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

