Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Scientific Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCND remained flat at $5.54 on Tuesday. Scientific Industries has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

About Scientific Industries

(Get Rating)

Read More

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. The company offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.