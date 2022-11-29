S&CO Inc. Acquires 402 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Insulet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 35.8% in the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 50,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 25,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.88. The company had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,368. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.43. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,204.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

