S&CO Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

S&CO Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,384 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 4.2% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $50,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.18. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

