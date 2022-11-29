S&CO Inc. Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 41,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 52,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,768. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on LILAK shares. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

