S&CO Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0 %

About Walt Disney

DIS traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 339,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,709,556. The company has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.12.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

