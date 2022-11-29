S&CO Inc. Sells 6,522 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

S&CO Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.8% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CAT traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.02. The stock had a trading volume of 50,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,754. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $239.85. The firm has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.05 and its 200 day moving average is $195.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.