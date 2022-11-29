Sculati Wealth Management LLC Buys 138 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $326.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,845. The company has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $694.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.