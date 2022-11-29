Sculati Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $36,527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 918,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 405,645 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

ARCC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.34. 22,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.