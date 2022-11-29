Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.96. 41,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,238. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

