Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 107,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.47.

