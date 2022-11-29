Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after purchasing an additional 764,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,418,000 after acquiring an additional 291,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.93. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.