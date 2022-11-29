Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases 764 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSMO. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 184.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,476. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $58.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45.

