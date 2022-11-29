Sculati Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 35.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 541,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 142,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.71. 143,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.98. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

