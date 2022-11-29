Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HD traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.34. The stock had a trading volume of 99,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,571. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $324.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

