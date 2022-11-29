Seascape Capital Management Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,990,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Booking by 1,777.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,971,000 after acquiring an additional 63,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded up $32.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,017.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,250. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,818.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,915.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

