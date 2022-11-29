Seascape Capital Management Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.47. The stock had a trading volume of 184,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

