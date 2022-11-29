Seascape Capital Management Sells 128 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 248.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 52.7% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.9 %

Zoetis stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,605. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.04. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

